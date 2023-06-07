In the fall of 2022, I underwent surgery for hyperparathyroidism, a condition impacting the parathyroid glands responsible for regulating calcium levels in the body. I’m telling you all today because my story might help you too. The number one symptom of parathyroid problems is chronic fatigue. And here I thought I was just overworking myself.
The parathyroid and thyroid glands, despite their similar names, are distinct. While the thyroid gland primarily regulates thyroid hormones, the parathyroid glands control calcium and phosphorous levels, crucial for our muscular and nervous systems.
Having a parathyroid condition does not have anything to do with thyroid disease. Again, the four parathyroid glands regulate minerals, the same ones that keep your bones strong, and your teeth healthy. The same minerals that conduct heart rhythm and muscle contraction.
I had secondary hyperparathyroidism, and to cure myself, I had to have a quick surgery to remove the benign tumors on the glands. It sounds scary, but it’s a pretty straightforward surgery. I was able to tape videos right afterward to show you. The video is posted on my website.
Hyperparathyroidism results from a benign tumor in one or more parathyroid glands, leading to excessive PTH (parathyroid hormone) production and often causing hypercalcemia or high calcium levels in the blood. Contrary to common belief, hypercalcemia doesn’t strengthen bones. In fact, it weakens them by causing calcium dumping from the bones into the bloodstream.
Thyroid and parathyroid diseases, though closely located, impact the body differently. While thyroid hormones require iodine and other cofactors, PTH demands four healthy functional glands. Also, having one disease doesn’t automatically make you susceptible to the other.
Though parathyroid disease isn’t cancer, it does slightly increase cancer risks. The exact cause of this condition, specifically why a parathyroid cell forms a tumor, remains largely unknown. However, genetic predisposition is commonly observed.
Hyperparathyroidism affects 1 in 80 people, with a higher incidence in women above 50 years of age. Sadly, about 70% of patients remain unaware of their condition due to inadequate attention to detected high calcium levels. Most symptoms of hyperparathyroidism, like fatigue, insomnia, kidney stones, and bone pain, are tied to hypercalcemia. The severity of symptoms depends more on the duration of elevated calcium levels rather than the extent of elevation.
Surgical removal of the benign tumor is the standard treatment for hyperparathyroidism, restoring calcium balance and alleviating symptoms. This condition has a significant effect on a person’s life expectancy and overall health. Because I feel so much better now, I can’t emphasize to you the importance of prompt treatment if you have elevated PTH levels.
Despite the challenges, and there were some, I think the surgery and recovery can immediately restore your health and vitality, as well as faster weight loss and stronger bones.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of 'The 24-Hour Pharmacist' and 'Real Solutions.' This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.