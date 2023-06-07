In the fall of 2022, I underwent surgery for hyperparathyroidism, a condition impacting the parathyroid glands responsible for regulating calcium levels in the body. I’m telling you all today because my story might help you too. The number one symptom of parathyroid problems is chronic fatigue. And here I thought I was just overworking myself.

The parathyroid and thyroid glands, despite their similar names, are distinct. While the thyroid gland primarily regulates thyroid hormones, the parathyroid glands control calcium and phosphorous levels, crucial for our muscular and nervous systems.

Recommended for you