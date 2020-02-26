SEBRING — Two leading Parkinson’s specialists are the featured Distinguished Speakers on March 28 in Sebring. Parkinson’s is the neuro-degenerative disease that affects millions of people around the world.
Dr. Jeffrey Cameron, a Neurologic Rehabilitation Specialist and program director of the Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke Programs at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital will speak on “The Role of Senescent Cells in Parkinson’s Disease: What They Are, What They Do and How to Get Rid of Them.”
Dr. Deborah Boland, a Movement Disorder Specialist, Neurologist, Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and owner of Be Mobile Neurology will speak on “Parkinson’s Disease 101 and Telemedicine.”
Hosted by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, the Distinguished Speaker Series brings Parkinson’s specialists to Parkinson’s communities in Florida. The event is free and open to members of the Parkinson’s community, healthcare professionals, and the public.
The educational forum will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Change of Pace within Sebring Christian Church. 4514 Hammock Rd., Sebring, Florida 33872. Advanced registration is required. Sponsorships are available. Register online at neurochallenge.org. For more information about the event or sponsorship, contact Chelsea Dooley at chelsea@neurochallenge.org or 941-926-6413, ext. 300.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. Neuro Challenge provides programs, services, care advising and community resource referrals in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Pinellas, Marion, and Highlands counties. All NCF programs and services are provided at no charge. Find out more at 941-926-6413 or visit the NCF website NeuroChallenge.org.