Is the style of your hearing instrument important? Of course it is. There are many considerations that must be addressed. These considerations include the specific needs of your hearing abilities. Not all styles are for everyone.

Everyone is different. Some people like bright colors and some people are more black and white or are pastel lovers. Many like soft comfy things while others like bold firm products. People may be private while others are outgoing. Some of us are “out there and don’t care” and others are quite reserved. All of these things make up our personalities and our needs. We take these characteristics into careful consideration when selecting the best hearing instrument style for the patient.

