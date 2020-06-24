SEBRING — June 20 kicked off the first day of summer and Planet Fitness is excited to get communities active and energized during the sunny days ahead, whether that is in club or at home.
As an industry leader, the health and safety of Planet Fitness’ members and team members is a top priority. While reopening clubs and welcoming members back to the Judgement Free Zone® in a safe and responsible way, Planet Fitness has taken several steps to strengthen existing cleanliness policies and procedures, in an effort to protect the health and well-being of members, team members and the local community. Some changes include:
All team members will have completed extensive training related to our enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures; Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day; Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walk arounds by our team to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas; Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use; Touchless check-in is available via the free Planet Fitness app. Simply download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk; Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable Social Fitnessing™ and create additional distance between members.
New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and Social Fitnessing™ guidelines.
Planet Fitness Sebring will also see new hours: Monday – Thursday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Club is at 901 U.S. 27 in Sebring. For more information, call 863-440-7440.