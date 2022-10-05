With the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the clean up begins and hopefully the power is restored relatively quickly. Hopefully. Our office had just a couple of small issues; no power for two days. Mostly trees and several days to clean it all up. A little siding popped and a cable line dropped down.

Living on the lake we had quite the ride. Most of the dock is gone and there are seawall issues. Property that has never had water had a foot sitting on parts of it and lots of wood from our dock sitting almost to the doors (200 feet away). Lots of clean up. Still, nothing like others have experienced.

