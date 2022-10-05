With the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the clean up begins and hopefully the power is restored relatively quickly. Hopefully. Our office had just a couple of small issues; no power for two days. Mostly trees and several days to clean it all up. A little siding popped and a cable line dropped down.
Living on the lake we had quite the ride. Most of the dock is gone and there are seawall issues. Property that has never had water had a foot sitting on parts of it and lots of wood from our dock sitting almost to the doors (200 feet away). Lots of clean up. Still, nothing like others have experienced.
I read earlier today that 72% of Highlands County was without power. Hopefully, that will be short lived. My brother and sister-in-law are in Cape Coral at the marina and condo and survived the wrath of Ian. Such devastation.
I know many have relatives in other areas of Florida. Many have lost everything.
Many will have lost their hearing aids or had them damaged. If you have read my articles, then you will have some type of knowledge of the hearing manufacturer that our office works with.
They are truly a giving and loving company.
Starkey Hearing Technologies has reached out to us to help.
Starkey Hearing Technologies has given authorization to us to replace hearing instruments that have been lost during this catastrophic event. They will be replaced with top technology hearing instruments at no cost to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Please reach out to your relatives that may have lost their hearing aids. Then contact us when you get a chance.
Our internet is out at the office and being a “cloud based” office limits everything we do. We can not make appointments, see our schedule, or read and adjust hearing aids. It is a difficult, but it is what the industry chooses. The phone is intermittent as well. All said, if you or a family member has lost their hearing instruments, call us – 863-385- 3497. We will get back to you and make arrangements to get new hearing aids ordered. God bless.
