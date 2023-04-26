Medication usage in America plays a vital role in managing and treating various health conditions, ranging from chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes to acute conditions like infections and pain.
The United States is one of the largest consumers of prescription medications worldwide! As the demand grows, it’s important to understand the most commonly prescribed medications because it sheds light on what diseases are prominent. Right now, allow me to unveil a countdown of the top 10 medications prescribed in America!
#10. Hydrochlorothiazide or HCTZ (Microzide®) — used to treat hypertension and edema
When to take: Morning so you can avoid excessive urination at night
Common dosages: 12.5, 25, or 50 mg daily
Top 3 reported side effects: Dizziness, electrolyte imbalances (e.g., low potassium), and increased sensitivity to sunlight
#9. Albuterol (ProAir®, Ventolin®) — used to treat asthma
When to take: As needed for symptoms, up to every 4-6 hours
Common dosages: 1-2 puffs of an inhaler
Top 3 reported side effects: Tremors, nervousness, and increased heart rate
#8. Losartan (Cozaar®) — used to treat hypertension
When to take: Anytime, just be consistent
Common dosages: 25, 50, or 100 mg daily
Top 3 reported side effects: Dizziness, cold/flu symptoms, and back pain
#7. Simvastatin (Zocor®) — used to lower cholesterol
Common dosages: 5, 10, 20, 40, or 80 mg daily
Top 3 reported side effects: Headache, muscle pain, and GI issues.
#6. Omeprazole (Prilosec®) — used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
When to take: Morning, before a meal
Common dosages: 10, 20, or 40 mg daily
Top 3 reported side effects: Headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea
#5. Amlodipine (Norvasc®) — used to treat hypertension and angina
When to take: Anytime, just be consistent
Common dosages: 2.5, 5, or 10 mg daily
Top 3 reported side effects: Swelling in the ankles or feet, dizziness, and flushing
#4. Metformin (Glucophage®) — used to treat type 2 diabetes
When to take: With meals to minimize gastrointestinal side effects
Common dosages: 500 to 2000 mg daily, divided into 2-3 doses
Top 3 reported side effects: Nausea, diarrhea, metallic taste, and headache
#3. Lisinopril (Prinivil®, Zestril®) — used to treat hypertension and heart failure
When to take: Anytime, just be consistent
Common dosages: 5, 10, 20, or 40 mg daily
Top 3 reported side effects: Dizziness, headache, and dry cough
#2. Levothyroxine (Synthroid®) — used to treat hypothyroidism
When to take: Morning, on an empty stomach, at least 30 minutes before breakfast
Common dosages: Varies but typically between 25 and 200 mcg daily
Top 3 reported side effects: Increased heart rate, weight loss, and heat intolerance
#1. Atorvastatin (Lipitor®) — used to lower cholesterol
Common dosages: 10, 20, 40, or 80 mg daily
Top 3 reported side effects: Headache, muscle pain, and GI issues
As you can see, the top 10 medications are quite revealing. Also, I wonder if some of these have greater awareness due to being sold over-the-counter (omeprazole), or because they had television commercials airing for years. Either way, there you have it, the top 10 drugs in America.
