Yoga pose

Tamra Shafer and Joyce Shafer practice the tree pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

One of the best ways to establish better balance in standing postures is to practice the “Tree Pose.” In Tree Pose, concentration is upon lifting the arms upward with palms together and rooting the feet to the ground for stability. This is the first step in concentration before moving into the balance of the posture.

As we begin in “Tadasana” or Mountain Pose, the body stands tall with arms by the sides, back straight with ears in alignment with the shoulders. Close the eyes and concentrate inwardly doing an inventory of the body’s alignment before initiating the posture.

