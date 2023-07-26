Tree pose

Nancy Dale demonstrates a Tree Pose.

 COURTESY/JOHN PEEPLES

Like the tree of life, find a beautiful setting to calm the mind and body where nature awaits to nurture your harmony and self-awakening. In the imperfections and unexpected flaws in everyday life, there awaits a spot of beauty for you to roll out the yoga mat and turn to inner harmony. Find that place within and nurture it through your practice.

Yoga “Tree Pose” awakens a sense of beauty to be discovered from within and nurtured throughout the body and into the world. Human beings thrive on positive energy evoked from within and expressed into the immediate environment. Expand that awareness and self-expression by standing tall and balancing in Tree Pose.

