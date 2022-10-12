There are many yoga poses that help improve balance and mental focus. When doing balance poses, we get to know our center of gravity and how to align the body. Balance improves mental focus and alignment of the body that improves equilibrium in everyday activity, especially in facial expressions that draw the eyebrows together in a less than positive expression. Achieving a mental/emotional balance in the mind is a way to release tension in the face.
Other reflections of being off-balance are expressed in facial tension and a hunched back. When the back is lengthened and straightened, equilibrium is restored and the spine becomes more energized in the flow of movement. You can begin a yoga practice by just walking tall with a straight back and breathing deeply. This posture requires contraction of the abdominal muscles and firmly holding the legs in a straight line with the hips and arms lengthened by the sides.