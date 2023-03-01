Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can cause loss of peripheral vision, blind spots, and blindness by damaging a nerve in the back of the eye called the optic nerve.
Damage to the optic nerve is irreversible because the cable of nerve fibers doesn’t have the capacity to heal itself or regenerate. This is why early detection and treatment of the disease are so important.
Will it ever be possible to restore sight in patients with glaucoma? What is the prospect for a breakthrough in the ability to perform optic nerve regeneration? Given recent research developments, scientists are cautiously optimistic.
On Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m., The Glaucoma Foundation is sponsoring a webinar on the subject. Dr. Thomas V. Johnson, a clinician-scientist and professor of ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins, will discuss the current state-of-the-art relating to optic nerve regeneration, and the hurdles that remain in restoring vision for patients suffering from glaucoma.
According to the webinar description, participants “also will learn about an exciting international collaboration, currently underway, that aims to accelerate the clinical translation of this exciting prospect.”
To join the webinar, go to glaucomafoundation.org. Click on the Events page. Then click on the link to register for the March 7 event.