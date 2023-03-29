Telemedicine is an approach to healthcare delivery that I find fascinating. Through the use of technology, you can receive medical care and support from anywhere in the world, making it easier to access care regardless of location or mobility challenges! It’s truly amazing.
One of the greatest benefits of telemedicine is its ability to provide patients with quality medical care, even for chronic conditions and mental health issues. As someone who has dealt with a few recent health issues, I appreciate the convenience of being able to talk to a doctor from the comfort of my own home without driving through a Colorado blizzard!
I also think one relatively untapped area for telemedicine is for mental health support. What if you just feel too bad to dress, or drive to your psychiatrist? I can see how virtual appointments could help a person in need receive important counseling when they otherwise couldn’t drive there.
Telemedicine appointments exploded during the pandemic, and even now years later, it’s not without challenges. Limited broadband/wifi access and difficulties understanding how to connect to your appointment can make it difficult for some people to access telemedicine services. I’m thinking of my elderly parents who still can’t turn on a computer, no less connect to WiFi.
Legal and regulatory barriers can also be a challenge, as telemedicine is subject to different rules and regulations in different jurisdictions. Plus, you can’t do a pap smear, ear wax removal or dental exam without being there in person!
Despite these challenges, I believe that telemedicine has the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery and improve the lives of patients around the world.
I know a lot of people reading this might not like how fast the world is moving, and all of the digital technology, but let’s face it, by embracing telemedicine, medical care becomes available to more people, regardless of their circumstances.
In summary, here are three potential pros and cons of telemedicine:
1. Improved access to care: Telemedicine makes it easier for patients to receive medical care, regardless of their location or disabilities.
2. Convenience: Telemedicine allows you to see a doctor without having to travel long distances, or sit in a germy clinic.
3. Cost savings: Remote support is often cheaper (and faster) than in-person doctor’s visits.
1. Computer difficulties: Having a good wifi connection and a computer with a camera and mic, it’s harder. Also, there are inevitably computer glitches depending on what app and platform you use to connect.
2. Legal and regulatory barriers: Telemedicine is subject to different rules and regulations in different jurisdictions, which can create challenges for patients and healthcare providers.
3. Privacy concerns: If you are not alone during the time of your zoom appointment for telemedicine, others will hear you discussing your medical problems. This is embarrassing for some people.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.