Have you ever wished for a discreet little health detective or a stick-on buddy to keep an eye on your vital signs? Wearable technology has become an integral part of our lives now. The secret sauce that makes these things work is AI technology, as in artificial intelligence. I’ve sorted these wearables by condition:
1. Heart health and blood pressure
Apple Watch — This handy wristwatch monitors your heart rate, can detect irregular heart rhythms, and even boasts an FDA-approved ECG app. This brand is popular, but pricey due to all the other features it has. Get it at the Apple store or online.
Withings BPM Core — It measures blood pressure, and ECG and even listens to your heart via a digital stethoscope. You can buy it at Withings’ official website, Amazon, and other online retailers.
Abbott’s Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator — This monitors heart rhythms and can deliver life-saving therapy, however, it’s implantable so you need to have a minor surgical procedure to use it.
Fitbit — Super popular. It’s affordable and it comes in lots of styles. This fitness tracker continuously tracks your ticker, as well as blood oxygen levels and skin temperature.
VitalPatch RTM — This is like a stick-on patch that provides cardiac monitoring and you can ask your physician about it since it is not available over the counter (OTC). There’s more information at vitalconnect.com
2. Diabetes and glucose monitoring
Trying to monitor blood glucose for diabetes, hypoglycemia or metabolic syndrome? Here are your best contenders for monitoring:
Dexcom G6 — This stick-on device provides real-time continuous glucose monitoring and the readings go to your smartphone. The sensor needs replacing every 10 days and you’ll need a physician’s order to buy this.
Abbott Freestyle Libre Glucose Monitor — A skin patch that allows you to continuously check your glucose levels without constant finger-pricking. It requires a physician’s order, too.
3. Emergencies and devices that provide a lifeline
When it comes to emergency situations, every second counts. Here are devices that can provide that crucial lifeline when needed:
Medical Guardian – Mini Guardian — It’s like a necklace with a fall alert system, GPS location tracking, and two-way communication with the company’s 24/7 help center. Think of it as wearing a ‘panic button’ in case of crisis. It requires a monthly subscription, but no prescription is needed.
We have new OTC hearing aids termed “hearables” and these may help someone with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. Here is just one of several good ones:
Jabra Enhance Plus — This device stands out with impressive amplification and sound quality, making it ideal for listening to music and podcasts. It can be self-customized to your hearing loss and can toggle between amplifying surrounding sounds, playing audio, or both. No prescription is required.
I hope this roundup helps you navigate the exciting world of health wearables. If you’d like more options and information about this topic, visit my website to read the longer, comprehensive article posted at suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.