AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc proudly announces a newly added position to the agency. Amy O’Hern, COTA/L has been named director of Adaptive Programs. She brings her years of occupational therapist assistant experience to the consumers served by Ridge Area Arc. Occupational therapies have proven to be instrumental in community settings like the Ridge Area Arc Day Training program. This position is funded in part by the Highlands County Hospital District Board Health Services Grant.

Amy O’Hern, an Alabama native, became at certified occupational therapist assistant in 1997 and mainly worked in hospital and home health settings. Her passion for helping people adapt and learn new techniques in order to live more independent lives will be a welcome addition to the services provided by Ridge Area Arc.

