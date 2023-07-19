AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc proudly announces a newly added position to the agency. Amy O’Hern, COTA/L has been named director of Adaptive Programs. She brings her years of occupational therapist assistant experience to the consumers served by Ridge Area Arc. Occupational therapies have proven to be instrumental in community settings like the Ridge Area Arc Day Training program. This position is funded in part by the Highlands County Hospital District Board Health Services Grant.
Amy O’Hern, an Alabama native, became at certified occupational therapist assistant in 1997 and mainly worked in hospital and home health settings. Her passion for helping people adapt and learn new techniques in order to live more independent lives will be a welcome addition to the services provided by Ridge Area Arc.
O’Hern will be based at the Ridge Area Arc Adult Day Training Department. She will work to develop therapies for individuals on the Autism Spectrum and utilize the agency’s Sensory Room on campus. She will also evaluate group homes for safety and implement modifications when necessary.
She is married to Robert, a Highlands County native, and together they have three adult children. The family has lived in Highlands County since 2000. When she’s not at work, O’Hern likes to thrift shop and get outside and exercise. She has also discovered a new interest in playing pickleball.
“I am eager to assist Ridge Area Arc consumers explore adaptive environments and share with them new techniques in order to enrich their lives,” O’Hern said. “I want our consumers to live safer and happier and gain greater independence.”
“As the county’s largest provider of services for adolescents and adults with varying abilities we feel it is important to be on the forefront of care for people with diagnosis like Autism, Down syndrome and Spina Bifida. Occupational Therapies are key to helping people with developmental and intellectual disabilities truly participate in their community in meaningful ways,” said Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border. “Amy brings such an excitement and energy as well as many years of experience in adaptive therapies.”