Alzheimers Drug

A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017. New research shows another experimental Alzheimer’s drug can modestly slow patients’ inevitable worsening. Patients given monthly infusions of Eli Lilly and Co.’s donanemab declined about four to seven months more slowly than those given dummy infusions in a large study.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another experimental Alzheimer’s drug can modestly slow patients’ inevitable worsening — by about four to seven months, researchers reported Monday.

Eli Lilly and Co. is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval of donanemab. If cleared, it would be only the second Alzheimer’s treatment convincingly shown to delay the mind-robbing disease — after the recently approved Leqembi from Japanese drugmaker Eisai.

Recommended for you