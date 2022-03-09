Today I was reminded about the special FDA regulations required for dietary supplements. It occurred when an Amazon representative called me to tell me that one word describing my sleep formula implied it was for a disease. That word was “aid” as in the term “sleep aid,” which was on the description page. That wording implies it treats the disease of “insomnia.” In the USA, supplements are not allowed to state such things. So my product was deleted for several days until I reworded the description.
According to FDA regulations and policies, food and dietary supplements are only allowed to make structure or function claims. Health claims are no longer allowed but they used to be. The regulations changed under someone’s administration a long time ago, and then one day, it suddenly became ‘illegal’ to make a disease claim for a supplement. No one goes to jail, but they may get a warning letter, fined if you don’t oblige them, or potentially shut down.
The Food and Drug Administration’s job is to “approve” a drug for a specific indication. The FDA works for pharmaceutical companies, and evaluates clinical trials for medications, not for dietary supplements.
From now on consider how supplement makers have to talk to you. It’s only with structure/function claims. If they claim their product treats a disease, that tells you they don’t know what they’re doing, or they’re intentionally trying to fluff up their product to make a sale. Good supplement sellers know how to talk in code. Here are some examples:
1. These pills relieve the pain of osteoarthritis and tendonitis. That statement is bad because “arthritis” is a disease name and only drugs treat it. If a drug like Celebrex makes this claim, it’s totally OK because their medication is effective for those diseases, and the clinical trials prove it. But someone selling their herbal cannot say it. (Supplement sellers would say their product “supports healthy joints, cartilage and tendons.”)
2. Vitamin D can help with respiratory infections or Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Bad. Very bad. Unless, of course, you are trying to sell a drug for those disorders. (We can say “Vitamin D supports healthy immune function or strong bones and teeth.)
3. Such and such pills are for diabetes. Nope. Diabetes is a disease and as such only drugs like metformin or insulin can help it. But a supplement formula – no matter how good it is – could never make that claim. (We’d state that our formula “supports a healthy pancreas” hoping you get it.)
See how it works now?
Makers are muzzled. It’s supposedly for your protection, but in my opinion, it can confuse you and cause you to take supplements that won’t help and might hurt, because you don’t know what it’s really intended for,
