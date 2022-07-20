We have all been there ... in that position, you know where you are in a store, a doctors or attorney’s office, or perhaps trying to just schedule a plumber to come to your home for a repair, and you just want the end result to go smoothly. No hassles, maybe even an enjoyable experience. Life should be enjoyable.
Recently, I had the neck of my gas caddy (a 25-gallon gas can on wheels) break. It was over a year old with no warranty. It was a part of the plastic that simply couldn’t be replaced. I tried the company that it was purchased from. I got a young woman who I was pretty sure didn’t really know what a gas caddy actually was. I had to describe the gas cap of “her car and the threaded part that it goes on” to make her understand what was broken.
The reply was that it was over a year old and there was no warranty but she could give me the manufacturer’s phone number. (The gas caddy was a gift and costs about $300). So I called the number she provided. It was a three-minute conversation. “Mike” said, “oh my goodness, that should never break. Let me expedite this so you don’t have to jump through hoops. You should have it by UPS in a few days.” That was Tuesday of last week. I got it yesterday. Wow! That was customer service at its finest. I still can’t quite believe it. But it is in my garage and all put together so every time I walk by it I just smile.
We strive to provide that customer service. I always hope that every one in the healthcare profession tries to do their very best. Sometimes things fall apart ... mistakes are made, attitudes happen, and it happens to everyone because we are human. Why strive to be the best you can be? Well probably the most important reason is because you don’t know what type of day the person who you are helping is really having. Or how they feel about being in your business. Why are they there? Why are they calling? Do they really want to be there? For sure, they need your services; but don’t assume they are happy to be there. It is a need, not necessarily a want!
Today was one of those crazy days. Crazy busy! At 4:30 as I was taking back my patient that was ready for a hearing test I heard someone come through the front door and tell Dawn that they had a 4:30 appointment. Oh no! Never good to hear, not when you also have a 5:30 p.m. fitting.
The error was ours. He already waited several weeks to get in. The best we could offer was to have him come back later tonight at 7 p.m. and we would extend our hours to accommodate him. He was definitely upset. At 9:30 after testing, counseling and correcting his hearing loss, he conveyed how it was a pleasure to come to our office. He shared that he had much apprehension about coming and what to expect. He was thankful for the lesion on his iPhone too. He never thought a hearing evaluation could be so enjoyable.
Am I tired? Yes. Worth it? Yes. He knows what better hearing is now and he had fun discovering it. If we can help, give us a call, 385-3497. To Hear Better Is To live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.