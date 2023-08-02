South Florida State College (SFSC) honored 11 graduates of its Dental Assisting program in a pinning ceremony in the SFSC University Center on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park on Thursday, July 13. Dental Assisting graduates receiving their pins were: Dajaney Clarke, Briseyda Eugenio-Hernandez, Yuritza Flores Borja, Yesenia Hernandez, Aaliyah Martinez, Yaritsi Plalacios Vargas, Rumana Rahman, Karina Sanchez, Zahin Sanchez-Cabrera, Rickie Sheets, and Amanda Wright.

All of the graduates earned their Career Certificate in Dental Assisting and received their Expanded Functions Dental Assisting Certification and Florida Orthodontic Assistant Certification.

