South Florida State College (SFSC) honored 11 graduates of its Dental Assisting program in a pinning ceremony in the SFSC University Center on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park on Thursday, July 13. Dental Assisting graduates receiving their pins were: Dajaney Clarke, Briseyda Eugenio-Hernandez, Yuritza Flores Borja, Yesenia Hernandez, Aaliyah Martinez, Yaritsi Plalacios Vargas, Rumana Rahman, Karina Sanchez, Zahin Sanchez-Cabrera, Rickie Sheets, and Amanda Wright.
All of the graduates earned their Career Certificate in Dental Assisting and received their Expanded Functions Dental Assisting Certification and Florida Orthodontic Assistant Certification.
Eugenio-Hernandez was presented the Outstanding Student Award during the ceremony.
This is the last pinning ceremony that Dr. Deborah Milliken will attend as chair of Dental Education. As a goodbye gift, students and faculty presented her with a bouquet of flowers. Milliken retires from SFSC in January 2024.
After completing the 11-month career certificate program in dental assisting, graduates can work as certified dental assistants by passing the Dental Assisting National Board Examination (DANB) and qualify for the Expanded Functions Dental Assisting Certification as well as Orthodontic Assistant Certification.
For information about SFSC’s Dental Education programs, contact Danielle Ochoa, Health Sciences advisor, at 863-784-7027 or by email at healthsciences@southflorida.edu.