South Florida State College graduated 20 Practical Nursing (PN) program students in a traditional pinning ceremony on Thursday, July 27 in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus at SFSC in Avon Park.

The graduates are Kimberly Banegas-Escobar, Rachel Caruso, Carrie Grenier, Brandon Hoopingarner, Cynthia Howard, Keila Irizarry, Anabelle Jacobo, Myra Jeffers, Flor Leon, Jessica Mendoza, Alekzsandra Nader, Betty Sanchez, Alexis Sboto, Otaysha Smith, and Honestee Wynn, all of Highlands County; Irish Bercerra of DeSoto County; Cadee Richardson and Brandi Westberry of Hardee County; Melissa Hernandez and Katise Polite of Polk County.

Recommended for you