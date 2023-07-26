South Florida State College honored 11 Radiography program graduates in a traditional pinning ceremony on the College’s Highlands Campus on Thursday.
Those honored were: Verkosha Alexander, Katlin DeLoach, Tamilya Drayton, Kimone Lawrence-Watkis, Kristina McGee, Jeremy Ray, Adrian Sanchez, Azucena Santiago-Padilla, Hailea Seyer, Ravindra Sookchand, and Zackary Taylor.
The graduates completed SFSC’s Associate in Science in Radiography and will soon sit for their national board examinations.
Upon completing SFSC’s two-year radiography program, graduates can work as certified radiologic technologists by passing the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) national examination.
In his final remarks to his peers, Class President Ravindra Sookchand said, “Standing here still feels unreal to me, but we made it. All the days and nights of studying and practice have finally paid off, and I couldn’t be more elated. We started as strangers, but now we finish as a family. As we go our separate ways, some, if not all, of us will branch out into other specialties, and if the last two years have shown us anything it is that we are ready to take the challenge.”