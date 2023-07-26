SFSC’s Radiography Class

South Florida State College’s Radiography Class of 2023 and their instructors.

 COURTESY PHOTO

South Florida State College honored 11 Radiography program graduates in a traditional pinning ceremony on the College’s Highlands Campus on Thursday.

Those honored were: Verkosha Alexander, Katlin DeLoach, Tamilya Drayton, Kimone Lawrence-Watkis, Kristina McGee, Jeremy Ray, Adrian Sanchez, Azucena Santiago-Padilla, Hailea Seyer, Ravindra Sookchand, and Zackary Taylor.

