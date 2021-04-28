SEBRING — Shield Medical Group is a primary care medical practice that provides a comprehensive approach to medical care, providing physical, mental and social wellness in our new state of the art facility. Shield Medical Group completed its new medical facility with our local community in mind. Shield Medical Group has incorporated a wellness center that will provide diabetic education, self-care and Silver Sneakers fitness programs.
Shield Medical Group is inviting members of the community to the Grand Opening of our new practice location, which will be held at 4597 Casablanca Circle in Sebring on Thursday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.