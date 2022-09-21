Single-sided deafness (SSD) is also known as unilateral deafness and one-sided hearing, and it refers to a condition in which a patient only has hearing loss in one ear. That hearing loss is usually profound, permanent, and present at an early age, though there are exceptions. SSD is most often characterized as a type of sensorineural hearing loss, which involves the structures of the inner ear, but occasionally it may be a conductive hearing loss, which involves the outer and middle structures of the ear.
What are the treatments for SSD?Because deafness is a hearing loss so profound that a regular hearing aid can’t help, other treatments were developed to address SSD. These are the most common:
Contralateral Routing of Signal (CROS) – a special type of hearing aid that uses two devices to transmit sounds to the ear with normal hearing so that an approximation of binaural hearing can be experienced. Basically, one ear does the hearing of two. In regular hearing aids, each device contains a microphone, receiver, and amplifier, but with CROS, the device placed in the “bad” ear acts as the microphone and the device in the “good” ear is the receiver. Because the “good” ear has normal hearing, there is no amplifier.
Bilateral Contralateral Routing of Signal (BiCROS) – the same system as CROS, but with an additional amplifier in the receiver device. These are designed for patients that experience hearing loss in both ears. The “good” ear is still doing all of the hearing, but because it is also impaired to some extent, it requires a regular hearing aid that amplifies sounds.
Cochlear Implant – a small electronic device that is placed under the skin behind the ear. Instead of amplifying sounds so that the inner ear can transmit the signals to the auditory nerve, a cochlear implant stimulates the auditory nerve directly. Because of this, hearing in an ear with a cochlear implant is much different than hearing in a normal ear or one fitted with hearing aids. Of the three main treatments for SSD, patients have reported the most improvement from cochlear implants.
Are cochlear implants right for me?This is a difficult question that can only be answered after a thorough consultation and assessment with your doctor. Cochlear implantation is a surgical procedure with varied outcomes. Not all patients respond to the treatment equally, and there is a significant period of adjustment, learning, and retraining for both the ear and the brain. Additionally, it can be a costly treatment that is not always covered by insurance. However, it is worth pursuing if the patient is a good candidate. Cochlear implants can be life changing.
Do I really need good hearing in both ears?The answer to this question is a resounding YES. The inner ear is not just home to the specialized nerves and cells that help you detect and decode sounds; it also houses the vestibular system, which is a network of tiny organs and fluid-filled canals that govern the body’s equilibrium. Hearing plays an important role in spatially orienting yourself. Being able to pinpoint where a sound is coming from provides your brain with the information it needs to fully process sound information and understand your environment. In children, single-sided deafness has even been associated with delayed or impaired ability to develop spoken language. You do need both your ears!
