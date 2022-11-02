What Is Single-sided deafness?

Single-sided deafness (SSD) is also known as unilateral deafness and one-sided hearing, and it refers to a condition in which a patient only has hearing loss in one ear. That hearing loss is usually profound, permanent, and present at an early age, though there are exceptions. SSD is most often characterized as a type of sensorineural hearing loss, which involves the structures of the inner ear, but occasionally it may be a conductive hearing loss, which involves the outer and middle structures of the ear.

Did You Know?

• If you have hearing loss, you’re not alone. It affects an estimated 466 million youth and adults around the globe, per the World Health Organization, and often can be effectively managed with hearing aids.

• Adults treated for hearing loss have reported significant improvements in self-confidence, social engagement, ability to play sports, and in other areas of life, per research commissioned by the National Council on Aging.

• Only an estimated 16% of U.S. adults ages 20 to 69 and just 30% of those 70 and older who could be helped by hearing aids actually use them, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, but we’re dedicated to changing that and changing lives — one community member at a time.