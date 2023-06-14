June is a busy month for the special men in our lives. First, there’s Father’s Day coming up this Sunday, June 18, when we take time to celebrate or remember dad and all he means to us. June is also Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week is observed from June 12th – 18th. And we wrap up the work week by hosting a Wear Blue Friday, showing our support for all the dads we work with.

The American Heart Association tells us that 1 in 3 American men have some form of cardiovascular disease, which is any condition that affects the heart and blood vessels, and that 1 in 4 will die from this each year. That’s more than the annual male deaths resulting from cancer and diabetes combined. While there may be no concern for this right now, answering yes to any of the following statements puts him at risk:

Recommended for you