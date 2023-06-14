June is a busy month for the special men in our lives. First, there’s Father’s Day coming up this Sunday, June 18, when we take time to celebrate or remember dad and all he means to us. June is also Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week is observed from June 12th – 18th. And we wrap up the work week by hosting a Wear Blue Friday, showing our support for all the dads we work with.
The American Heart Association tells us that 1 in 3 American men have some form of cardiovascular disease, which is any condition that affects the heart and blood vessels, and that 1 in 4 will die from this each year. That’s more than the annual male deaths resulting from cancer and diabetes combined. While there may be no concern for this right now, answering yes to any of the following statements puts him at risk:
• Has an immediate family member with high blood pressure or any heart condition before age 55
• Gets little or no exercise
• Eats a lot of salt or salty foods
• Smokes. Smoking makes him two to four times more likely to develop heart disease.
• Has high blood pressure; takes any medication that affects blood pressure
• Uses recreational drugs
• Has a lot of stress in his life
• Drinks more than two alcoholic drinks every day
• Drinks a lot of coffee or other caffeinated beverages
Studies prove that healthier men live longer, happier lives. We can all help Dad be healthier by encouraging him to take better care of himself so he can continue to take care of those he loves. It’s important to make sure that the men in your world get regular checkups and take any medications they are prescribed. Find a way to help him be more active: go for a walk, ride bikes, take up dancing, play ball with the kids. You could even take a cooking class together to learn how to make delicious, healthy foods and have fun at the same time.
Having a medical home with a regular health care provider is key to managing those pesky health issues that come at any age, but especially those that are cause for concern. Regular screenings for heart and blood pressure issues, diabetes and weight control, prostate and cholesterol levels are, for the most part, easy and take only a little time each year to do. Managing any conditions that are found is the only way to prevent them from becoming major or life-threatening.
If you or the men in your life don’t have a regular health care provider, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County offers Primary Care at our Sebring location. Just call 863-386-6040 to make an appointment. One of our highly skilled health professionals will be happy to help you make sure you are the healthiest you can be.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.