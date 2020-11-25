View your body like a “spinning wheel” that flows and weaves through yoga postures. One challenging pose that moves the body into a half circle is “Prancer Pose.” We have discussed this posture previously but due to its degree of difficulty, it’s time to refine it.
Let’s polish beautiful Prancer or Dancer pose. Begin from Mountain Pose, standing tall with feet shoulder width apart and arms at the sides. Please note your stance, this is very important. Stand with your profile in front of a mirror. Here’s what to evaluate: are your ears in line with your shoulders? Your shoulders should be straight and not bent or hanging forward. Thrust your pelvis slightly forward so the buttocks is slightly tucked. Now hold onto this balance posture when you begin to change form, moving into Prancer Pose.
It is important to train the body to “feel” proper alignment so the muscle memory of the old out-of-alignment posture doesn’t take over again. Yoga allows us to change but we have to keep our mind focused to create new muscle memory as we move through postures and translate this energy into everyday activity. Even when sitting in a chair to do work at a computer or on the phone, do not slouch!
Next, maintain balance on one leg, keeping the thighs together, as you lift the other leg by holding the front of the foot, curling it up and to the back with the other arm reaching into the sky. If it helps to increase your range of motion, place a strap around the arch of the foot when lifting the leg to the back. You can also use the back of a chair for support or place one hand on the wall. You can learn this pose in steps, so don’t think you have to do all of this the first or second time.
When practicing the pose, visualize the core of your body as a spinning wheel, as you grab the top of one foot and curl it to the back. Raise the free arm to the sky. Fix you gaze on a spot in front of you to steady your balance. Gradually, you can practice moving the core forward. It is well to remember that tightness in the body does not occur overnight, it is a long-term occurrence of tight muscles. Thus, when we do yoga, we stimulate the life-force and awaken it to gradually become more free.
The first step in tackling any challenging yoga posture is resolving to become more flexible. Take positive baby steps forward and concentrate on patience and fortitude. Observe small measures of improvement and thank yourself for not giving up. Life is beautiful because we make it so. Think and act in a positive state of consciousness. We have the option to shape our thinking. Choose happiness and choose yoga!
For more information, contact Nancy Dale at nancydalephd@gmail.com, 863-214-8351 or nancydalephd.com.