The art of breathing deep and relaxed with a straight sitting posture or in Triangle, Warrior and other standing postures, is a practice to massage the intercostal muscles in the front of the body along with the diaphragm. When you exhale, lift those muscles up the front of the body maintaining the lift of the intercostal and diaphragm, allowing the the breath to go out slowly, deeply and steadily. Eventually, the trunk will relax and release tension until the lungs are emptied of stale air. Repeat the cycle at least ten times with eyes closed and arms relaxed. The Deep inhales/exhales renew the life forces as oxygen replenishes the blood.
We often take for granted our “breathing,” when it is the life-giving force of the physical body, mind and spirit. As we breathe, we lengthen the core of the body and become “straight as an arrow.”
In the posture Board Pose, the body is held erect while standing, as the arms are lifted to the sky. One foot is extended with the heel firmly rooted in the ground and balanced with the other leg straight. By aligning the arms straight up and legs extended long and tight, the breath is heightened. Practicing this posture several times initiates improvement. As the body is fatigued, know you have done your job and lessen repetitions.
Practicing yoga breaks down postures into steps, so the practitioners gain the full benefit of each pose. Rushing through yoga poses defeats the purpose of concentration and relaxation. Yoga begins in the mind with visualization of poses before execution. We teach Yoga first the mind so we know how to execute our physical body and improve each time the poses are repeated.
Mental focus is improved by practicing yoga. If worrisome thoughts distract the mind from a positive purpose, the actions are degraded. Breathing deeply, not only cleanses the body but releases tension and distractions in the mind as it wonders and breaks concentration. Breathing deeply and initiating precise form visualized first tin the mind, has a purpose. The purpose of each pose is different and is felt physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. When you follow precise yoga techniques in initiating postures, the body becomes more flexible and adapts with control, concentration and relaxation. Do those words make sense? Think about each of them and apply it to your yoga practice.