The body learns to respond automatically with continued repetition, thus, practicing yoga postures correctly is important or otherwise wrongly executed postures will also become part of “muscle memory.” As a child, we could sit on our “haunches” in a deep knee bend, flat feet rooted to the ground as they do in Japan when dining. Then, in many countries, humans became adapted to sitting in chairs designed for comfort but not necessarily to benefit the spine and core organs of the human body. Many years passed and the “ergonomic” chair was designed and marketed for everyone. This type of chair, appealing to office personnel sitting long hours, provided lumbar support to maintain the posture and prevent discomfort. Hopefully however, people in offices do take an exercise or yoga break to use the muscles productively and regenerate oxygen flow to the body.
One of the main features of the ergonomic chair is to support a neutral position for the joints, align shoulders, spine, and hips. The chairs are adjustable to fit any type of body. According to research, adults in the United States sit between 6.5 to 15 hours a day, or 50% of working hours. This type of chair can help maintain body alignment at work but does not replace movement.
Ergonomic chairs do help prevent back pain by aligning muscles and the spine, reduce tension in the lower back and improve posture when walking, sitting, and standing. One yoga pose to practice during a rest break at work enhances endurance while lengthening the spine is demonstrated by the Shield Wellness yoga class. Needle Pose balances and lengthens the body as it levels out the spine. The vertebrate disks separate as the body is leveled out in a forward bend with one arm extended and the opposite leg lengthened straight back. The head is level with the spine. The spine contains a cushioning substance so the disks do not suffer extreme friction when they move. The “intervertebral disk is the cushion and joint between two vertebrae in the spinal column” (Medicine Plus).
An ergonomic chair is an assist to the body at rest as it is adjustable and designed to fit your body naturally. One of the main features is lumbar support.
When practicing the Needle Posture, the spine is awakened with concentration on lengthening. In yoga, postures are first visualized in the mind, then executed in the body. Yoga requires thought and practice to obtain the greatest health benefit. It is the mind and habits that determine behavior. Yoga requires “new learning” about what the body needs. Does the body need to eat without analyzing content, caloric intake and amount of food or nutrition? The mind establishes a criterion for the healthy intake of foods for nutrition, weight control and other factors. Individual research is a positive action to discover the best nutrition for the human body. Blindly following ads projected for profit need thoughtful discrimination.
