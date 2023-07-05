Yoga class

Shield Medical yoga class practicing “Needle Pose”.

 COURTESY/NANCY DALE

The body learns to respond automatically with continued repetition, thus, practicing yoga postures correctly is important or otherwise wrongly executed postures will also become part of “muscle memory.” As a child, we could sit on our “haunches” in a deep knee bend, flat feet rooted to the ground as they do in Japan when dining. Then, in many countries, humans became adapted to sitting in chairs designed for comfort but not necessarily to benefit the spine and core organs of the human body. Many years passed and the “ergonomic” chair was designed and marketed for everyone. This type of chair, appealing to office personnel sitting long hours, provided lumbar support to maintain the posture and prevent discomfort. Hopefully however, people in offices do take an exercise or yoga break to use the muscles productively and regenerate oxygen flow to the body.

One of the main features of the ergonomic chair is to support a neutral position for the joints, align shoulders, spine, and hips. The chairs are adjustable to fit any type of body. According to research, adults in the United States sit between 6.5 to 15 hours a day, or 50% of working hours. This type of chair can help maintain body alignment at work but does not replace movement.

Recommended for you