SEBRING – Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Acute Stroke Treatment: Time is Brain” lecture at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. Learn more about types of strokes, prevention, warning signs, emergency room protocols and treatments. The free one-hour seminar will be presented by Bridglal Ramkissoon, MD, board-certified neurologist and Medical Director of the AdventHealth Sebring Stroke Program. This lecture will be held at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard in the second-floor conference rooms.
To register, please call 863-402-3627 or visit AdventHealthSebring.com.