SEBRING — Cornerstone Hospice has increased the availability of free support groups to the community.
Participants can express their feelings, receive help from a specially trained counselor and understand that they are not alone as they cope with the loss of a loved one or the stress of restrictions due to the pandemic.
The support groups are held via videoconferencing and are open to any resident in Cornerstone Hospice’s Central Florida region which includes Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, Lake and Sumter counties.
Participants can choose which support group session works best for their schedule. Unless noted otherwise, you must be at least 18 years old to join a Cornerstone support group.
• Virtual First Responder and Healthcare Professional Support Group offerings
First and third Tuesday, 3 p.m.
First and third Wednesday, Noon
Second and fourth Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Second and fourth Wednesday, 1 p.m.
• Virtual COVID-19 Support Group for general public
First and third Tuesday, 1 p.m.
• Virtual Caregiver Support Group offerings
Second and fourth Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
• Virtual Grief Support Group offerings
Third Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Wednesdays, 2 p.m. (Discussion held in Spanish)
First and third Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Thursdays, 2 p.m.
Second and fourth Thursday, 10 a.m.
Second and fourth Thursday, 3 p.m.
First Friday, 6 p.m.
First Saturday, 11 a.m.
• Ladies Grief Support Group
First and third Tuesdays, 9 a.m., also at 11 a.m.
First and third Tuesday, 3 p.m.
• Men’s Grief Support Group
Second and fourth Tuesday, noon
• Parents & Others Grief Support Group
Second and fourth Tuesday, 4 p.m.
• Teen Talks Support Group (open to teens age 12-17)
Thursdays, 2:30 p.m.
• Mindful Mondays (all ages)
Mondays, 10 a.m.
• Youth Grief Support Group (ages 6 – 11)
Mondays, 1:30 p.m.
• Teen Grief Support Group (ages 12-17)
Mondays, 2:30 p.m.
You must register in advance by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions.