“Good ideas are always crazy until they aren’t,” says Larry Page (co-founder of Google and admirer of Elon Musk, the creator of SpaceX). The words of their philosophy are expressed on the giant façade of the Space X Headquarters in Hawthorne, California, “Unity of Body, Soul and Mind.”
Yoga practice is a personal challenge to go beyond mediocrity. Yoga postures are challenging to learn as it requires breaking habitual non-thinking patterns of behavior in everyday life such as standing, bending, walking, running and other body moments that may have created physical limitations.
Whether you are new to yoga or a continuing practitioner, it is important to evaluate the body every time you roll out the mat. It is important to identify limitations that restrict growth. Yoga is a continuing process of growth to shed limitations and evolve mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. It is important to let go of old ways that are not contributing to our health; we learn from the past and move forward. Growth is discovering new solutions.
So, today, roll out the mat and challenge yourself to a new posture, if you don’t already know it: “Bound Side Angle Pose” or “Baddha Parsvakonsana.”
Focusing on the core, stand in front of a full-length mirror and extend both arms long and straight out to each side. Widen the legs as far as possible and take several deep, long breaths.
Slowly bend the right leg at the knee and keep the thigh level with the other leg straight. Next, bring one arm in back of the waist and bend forward enough to clasp the other hand, reaching from behind through the legs. Keep the body in a straight line. You may have to bend forward and adjust the stance to grab the hand of the other arm, but do it little by little or grab the inner thigh. Do what you can to keep the core erect.
Learning and perfecting this pose is a wonderful challenge to strengthen the core, lengthen the inner thighs, back and relieve pain (Harvard Medical Journal 2020). Continue to expand and lengthen the body when you change sides and observe which side is more flexible. Be patient.
Stay with the pose and incorporate it into your practice. When you feel comfortable, join with other yoga practitioners, as you can space yourself accordingly and practice together. There is no substitute for camaraderie with other yoginis and learning together. Be Happy!