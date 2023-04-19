Mountain pose

Arline Tosi and Joyce Shafer demonstrate mountain pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Standing tall like a mountain in the yoga posture, “Tadasana,” is the first step in actualizing kinetic energy generated by the human body. “Kinetic energy is the energy of motion. Every moving object and particles have kinetic energy. When kinetic energy is actualized it is motion at work” (www.OxfordLanguages). How is kinetic energy important in moving through yoga postures?

When the body moves – walking, running, doing yoga poses – an electric field is actualized and the object speeds up to gain kinetic energy. When flowing through yoga postures, each movement is registered in the body and generated by heat, usually from motion. The posture Tadasana requires energy generated inside the body to create muscle tension through deep breathing and thinking to hold the form in place while creating renewed energy. Moving out of and into each posture creates motion and renewed energy through the breath.

