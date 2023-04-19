Standing tall like a mountain in the yoga posture, “Tadasana,” is the first step in actualizing kinetic energy generated by the human body. “Kinetic energy is the energy of motion. Every moving object and particles have kinetic energy. When kinetic energy is actualized it is motion at work” (www.OxfordLanguages). How is kinetic energy important in moving through yoga postures?
When the body moves – walking, running, doing yoga poses – an electric field is actualized and the object speeds up to gain kinetic energy. When flowing through yoga postures, each movement is registered in the body and generated by heat, usually from motion. The posture Tadasana requires energy generated inside the body to create muscle tension through deep breathing and thinking to hold the form in place while creating renewed energy. Moving out of and into each posture creates motion and renewed energy through the breath.
Modern civilization has evolved as people have learned to change energy from one form to another and put it to work. Thus, practicing yoga flow movement or transitions from one form to the next, holding a posture, practicing with vigor and at the same time relaxed, is the key to creating muscle memory and repeating the sequence of the postures.
When you observe other yoga practitioners, such as Arline Tosi and Joyce Shafer standing in Tadasana at the Shield Wellness Center in Sebring, you can see the strict sense of the posture. The first step is to pull in the abdominals, tuck in the lower back with feet shoulder width apart, arms lengthened straight down by the thighs, and neck long and in line with the shoulders. This posture represents thinking straight in order to duplicate the image in the body. Tadasana translates into strength training as the mind is formulating the posture through visualization, then initiating it. The total process is to stand tall, initiate deep breathing through the nose and slow exhales renewing the body with freshly generated oxygen, the life-blood of the body.
Standing poses are a way to remove tension, aches and pains. Movement internally and externally in and out of the posture loosens the back, hips, knees, neck and shoulders as well as increases strength and mobility. Applying these practices in everyday activities creates new muscle memory and better health.
Life is about actualizing healthy habits when moving, walking, and sitting. Yoga stimulates thinking into postures that break through old negative habit patterns and create refreshed energy for a sense of well-being. “Fundamental attitudes in life have their physical counterparts in the body, thus, comparison and criticism must begin with an alignment of the left and right sides of the body by strength of Will and tenacity gained by extending the body and holding postures for minutes at a time, exhaling slowly with calmness flowing through the body.” (Yehudi Menuhin, deceased, American-born British violist and Conductor considered to be one of the greatest of the 20th century). Wouldn’t a talented and famous musical composer understand and practice translation of the mental visions into the physical?
Join the Shield Wellness Center yoga classes off U.S. 27 North at 4597 Casablanca Circle (across from the left turn off to Sun’N Lakes) every Tuesday and Friday, 1-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m. The classes are free.
