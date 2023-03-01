We live in a very noisy world. Years ago when a patient would come in with hearing difficulties they had a background of working in noise, maybe a factory or tractors on the farm. As our world has become more and more populated, the sound levels that we are exposed to are more abundant. There is definitely not as much “quiet time” available to enjoy. As humans, we like to be social and therefore we expose ourselves to busier and louder situations. Life is meant to be fun and active.

Hearing loss is very prevalent in the United States. It is not just a “senior dilemma” either. In fact, over 30 million Americans 12 years and older have hearing loss in both ears. That equates to 1 in 8 people.

