Did you get hearing aids? Now you think they aren’t what they are cracked up to be? Be patient. don’t give up. The more hours per day you wear them, the better you will do with them in noisy environments.
I know they are expensive.
There are several levels of technology and your hearing evaluation results will help to determine which will be most appropriate for you. If you have a bad hearing loss with poor speech understanding in noise, and you have had the hearing loss for several years, it is going to take time and effort to learn how to hear and listen again.
?etter hearing is a journey. It is a journey that you take with your hearing health care provider to get you to the best speech understanding that is available to you for the degree of hearing loss that you have.
Do you hear noises and annoying sounds with your aids? The world is full of annoying sounds. There are many sounds, many of them high pitched that you don’t hear when you have a hearing loss. Sounds that your brain isn’t used to hearing. Now, with hearing aids, you are experiencing them. Remember, we are stimulating damaged nerves. So, sometimes the brain says “Yuk”. Have you ever had a broken ankle or an arm. Or how about a knee or hip replacement? When you started to use them … Ouch! Your brain said “Yuk”.
Work the nerves. Slowly work the hearing nerves. Give them some stimulation. Remind the brain what celery really sounds like when you chew it. Don’t be alarmed when you hear your engine in your car. Coffee is still just as good, it just sounds a little crisper when you pour it.
Advancements in technology make the amplification process smoother.
Adjustments take time ... months of time. It takes the average person six to nine months for the brain to adapt and say “this is normal”. This is based on a wearing schedule of 14-16 hours per day (AARP research). Every day … every day! Let me be clear, it only takes a couple of weeks to get used to them and to start to get the kinks out. Then, over the next several months the brain adapts to a new “normalcy”.
The longer you wait, the harder it gets. Just like everything in life. Your brain goes into auditory deprivation. This means that the brain loses the ability to interpret words due to a lack of stimulation over an extended period of time. It happens. It really does. When you are given a hearing test, your hearing health care provider performs specific tests to determine how well you will understand speech. Ask them; they will tell you. Then you can perform similar tests with the hearing instruments on.
There are a lot of sounds in your environment … and they are not going away. Your hearing journey takes work; like everything else in your life. Work hard and reap the benefits.
Hearing loss is directly related to dementia and Alzheimer’s. It is known that even a mild hearing loss can contribute to the progression of Alzheimer’s.
Hearing loss does not just affect you. It is hard on your wife, husband, son, daughter, loved ones and neighbors. Virtually, it is hard on everyone you come in contact with. Wearing a hearing aid does not make you look old. Not understanding or having people speak loudly to you, that is what makes you look old. Today’s hearing aids are sleek, invisible, techy ... computers in your ears that measure and record data to help the journey be more successful. They can be simple and seamlessly give you effortless hearing.
Make your life better. Make the lives of those you care about better. Take the journey. Don’t give up. To hear better is to live better.
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.