The treatment of thyroid disease has a long and rich history that spans a century.
Natural desiccated thyroid (NDT) medicine is made from the thyroid glands of pigs, termed porcine. It was first developed in the late 1800s which was a good thing because, at the time, doctors were transplanting thyroid glands from animals into humans via surgery, which in and of itself was dangerous.
The advent of pills – even those extracted from pig glands – grew in popularity for good reason until the 1950s when synthetic (T4 drugs) became available.
Today, both synthetic thyroid hormones and natural NDT drugs remain popular today, however, I have five important warnings for you if you take any type of thyroid medication. They are as follows:
1. Don’t drink coffee with your medicine
Coffee contains compounds called tannins that can interfere with the absorption of thyroid hormone in the gut. The tannins bind to the medication like metabolic ‘glue’ and prevent it from being absorbed properly so it doesn’t do its job or obtain proper blood levels.
If you take thyroid medication, wait at least 60 minutes after taking your medication before drinking coffee.
2. Don’t take calcium supplements with your medicine
Calcium can interfere with the absorption of all thyroid medications whether they are T4 drugs like Synthroid® or NDT drugs like Armour®.
If you need to take calcium supplements for other health reasons like a parathyroid condition, osteoporosis, or hypocalcemia, take your medication three to four hours after your medicine.
3. Don’t eat yogurt with your thyroid medicine
Just like calcium supplements, eating calcium-rich foods right after you take your thyroid medication will interfere with absorption. So don’t take your pill and then eat a bowl of yogurt, a bowl of cereal, or drink a glass of milk. Wait about three to four hours after you take your medication.
4. Don’t drink green juice with your medicine
Some people like to take their thyroid medication, then drink a green juice smoothie. This is almost always going to be a problem! Some examples of goitrogenic foods to eat in moderation include cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, as well as soy products. Consuming goitrogens in moderation is fine, but don’t overdo it.
Goitrogens may contribute to hypothyroidism as well as autoimmune Hashimoto’s flare-ups. This, and much more, is discussed in my book called Thyroid Healthy available on Amazon.
5. Don’t take thyroid medication at night
Thyroid medication is stimulating. This means that it will speed up your metabolism, burn fat, increase energy levels, and improve hair and nail growth.
The best time to take thyroid medication is in the morning when energy is welcome. Take it on an empty stomach, at least 30 minutes before eating.
If this topic interests you, I have a longer version of this article posted at my website, as well as some free thyroid ebooks and magazines which I can send as a gift for you to download. To learn more or receive those, visit my website, suzycohen.com
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.