People talk of stomach problems and tummy aches, belching and pain. But some people have fatigue, or psychiatric issues. Often the blood testing work-up for these conditions does not include one important hormone called “gastrin,” which I think should be measured.
Gastrin is a hormone produced in your stomach and duodenum and helps to digest food. When gastrin is elevated, it means that stomach acid production has declined. If your stomach acid is low, then gastrin levels naturally rise. Gastrin comes to the rescue and says “Stomach cells, you need to make us more stomach acid.” Gastrin is important because it helps you to produce HCL, as in hydrochloric acid, which is how you digest your meals.
Consumers have been taught to dislike stomach acid, but you shouldn’t. You need proper levels of stomach acid. And gastrin is a hormone that responds to the amount of stomach acid present in your stomach on any given day. If there’s not enough acid, gastrin will rise to stimulate acid production. By the way, the term hypochlorhydria is used for people with low stomach acid levels.
Measuring gastrin levels with a blood test is something that lends tremendous insight. High gastrin is often associated with hypochlorhydria (low stomach acid) and may cause any of the following:
- Belching
- Flatulence immediately after eating
- Bad breath
- Heartburn
- Fatigue
- Frequent infections
The reason these symptoms occur is because a condition of hypochlorhydria means that you are no longer able to extract and absorb essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, copper, zinc, B12, folate and protein. Regardless of the body’s weight, the cells are starving for nutrition due to the lack of these nutrients … which I’m saying could be due to the lack of acid. Supplements of betaine are often used. Work with a practitioner if you’d like to correct your acid levels with betaine. Don’t just take betaine because it will hurt you if you have normal or high stomach acid.
And now, for the three surprising reasons gastrin levels should be evaluated with a blood test:
1. You have chronic GI complaints such as flatulence right after eating, diarrhea, heartburn, reflux and early satiety, which means you feel full quickly.
2. You have chronic fatigue, which could mean you have anemia, or hypothyroidism.
3. If you have anxiety or psychiatric concerns. A negative mood has been associated with higher gastrin levels. It may be tied to increased adrenergic activity, but regardless of the cause, mood is definitely impacted by shifts in gastrin and this comes as a surprise to most practitioners.
Gastrin is a good hormone, it supports stomach health, and assists with small intestine and pancreatic function. It helps you metabolize all the food on your plate and extract critical life-sustaining minerals. But like any good thing, you want normal levels of gastrin. If you’ve enjoyed this article, and would like to read the longer, more comprehensive version, visit my website, suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.