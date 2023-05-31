Hearing loss is something that is very hard to deal with, whether it’s yourself, or a relative, the whole family suffers. The person in the room who can’t hear well feels isolated and lonely at times.
Hearing loss occurs for various reasons, usually age-related and it is a slow, gradual type of hearing loss. It usually affects both ears.
As a pharmacist, I can assure you there is not much help in the way of medications. There isn’t anything that works, on the contrary. Some of the drugs dispensed from the pharmacy can actually cause hearing loss and/or tinnitus (that high-pitched sound that millions of people hear).
According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, about 38 million adults in the United States have some degree of hearing loss.
Because millions of people are affected, you probably know someone suffering with hearing loss. My own dad has hearing loss and it’s gotten harder to communicate with him. And as for famous people, I know a few other historical ones, and I bet you do too.
Top of the list is renowned composer and pianist Beethoven. He started to lose his hearing in his late 20’s and eventually became completely deaf. And then there was Thomas Edison, who is responsible for our electric lightbulbs. And Vincent van Gogh is thought to have hearing challenges due to inhaling the lead fumes from his paints.
I don’t want to scare anyone. Medication-induced hearing loss is generally considered a rare side effect but it does happen. Some drugs have a known risk of causing hearing impairment. Here they are:
1. Loop diuretics: Loop diuretics, including furosemide and ethacrynic acid, are commonly prescribed for conditions like edema and hypertension. In some cases, high doses of these medications have been associated with hearing loss and/or tinnitus.
2. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs): Although less common, some NSAIDs, including ibuprofen, naproxen and aspirin, have been reported to have potential hearing-related side effects like hearing loss and/or tinnitus. This is particularly evident when taken in high doses or extended periods.
3. Aminoglycoside antibiotics: Certain antibiotics from this category such as gentamicin, tobramycin, and streptomycin, have been linked to hearing loss and tinnitus. Prolonged use or high doses increase your risk.
4. Chemotherapy drugs: Certain chemotherapy agents used in cancer treatment have been associated with potential hearing loss and tinnitus. Examples include cisplatin, carboplatin, and vincristine.
If you experience medication-induced hearing loss or suspect you me having this side effect, see an expert, specifically an ENT (Ear Nose and Throat) physician. Please don’t just quit a drug, that isn’t wise because some medications require a taper. So if you want to talk to a healthcare professional or pharmacist for personalized advice about all this, make your appointment and share all the details of when you started the medication, and when the hearing problems began.
