The sudden appearance of pink-colored urine in your toilet can be very alarming, but the color you see depends on the amount of blood present and the concentration of the urine. Hematuria is the term that refers to the presence of blood in the urine.

The color may be pink, red or brownish in more serious cases. Usually, the intensity is a light pink tinge. It may also appear murky or cloudy. Most cases of hematuria are called “microscopic” and that just means that a lab needs to identify the presence of blood cells because you don’t see any color changes in the urine. So in most cases, where it’s mild, your urine will appear totally normal in color – as in yellow.

