The sudden appearance of pink-colored urine in your toilet can be very alarming, but the color you see depends on the amount of blood present and the concentration of the urine. Hematuria is the term that refers to the presence of blood in the urine.
The color may be pink, red or brownish in more serious cases. Usually, the intensity is a light pink tinge. It may also appear murky or cloudy. Most cases of hematuria are called “microscopic” and that just means that a lab needs to identify the presence of blood cells because you don’t see any color changes in the urine. So in most cases, where it’s mild, your urine will appear totally normal in color – as in yellow.
Other than seeing hematuria (if you can even see it), there are other ways to evaluate yourself, such as simple urine tests (like a urinalysis or UA) or urine cytology. Additional diagnostic tests, such as imaging scans or cystoscopy, may be performed to further evaluate the urinary tract. But it usually starts with a UA, or what you might call a “pee test.”
Here are the five most common causes for hematuria:
1. Urinary tract infections (UTIs): Infections of the urinary tract, such as bladder or kidney infections, can lead to hematuria. Other accompanying symptoms may include frequent urination, a burning sensation during urination, and lower abdominal pain.
2. Kidney stones: These are hard mineral and salt deposits that form in the kidneys. When the stones pass through the urinary tract, they can cause bleeding, resulting in hematuria. The pain associated with kidney stones is severe and localized in your back or side.
3. Bladder or kidney infections: Also termed cystitis, or pyelonephritis, an infection causes inflammation and irritation, leading to hematuria. Symptoms may include pain in the lower abdomen or back, frequent urination, and fever.
4. Urinary tract obstruction: Obstruction in the urinary tract, like kidney stones, tumors, or an enlarged prostate gland, can cause hematuria. The blockage disrupts normal urine flow, leading to increased pressure and potential bleeding.
5. Medications: Certain medications, such as blood thinners (anticoagulants), like aspirin or warfarin, can increase the risk of bleeding and result in hematuria.
When I worked in long-term care facilities, we saw a lot of patients develop hematuria. The most common cause in them was a UTI (urinary tract infection). I also saw patients on prescribed blood thinners develop hematuria, however, UTIs were more common.
A lot of times, physicians will say hematuria comes with aging, but I disagree. This condition isn’t solely attributed to becoming a senior. I’d push for a complete evaluation that starts with a UA, and basic blood tests.
So when should you see a doctor? Definitely if you notice any changes to the color of your urine, or if you develop pelvic pain or pressure. I have a longer version of this article at my website, suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.