Cannabis is an herb often referred to as marijuana. Most people think of it for recreational use, but it has medical benefits just like other herbs. In 1839, Irish physician Dr. William O’Shaughnessy introduced cannabis to Western medicine. After that, it was used as one of our primary go-to medicines for more than 200 years.

Its freedom has been controversial for decades. Unlike the freedom enjoyed by ginseng, ginkgo, echinacea, and St. John’s wort, cannabis has been controlled because it causes psychoactive effects.

Recommended for you