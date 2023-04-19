Cannabis is an herb often referred to as marijuana. Most people think of it for recreational use, but it has medical benefits just like other herbs. In 1839, Irish physician Dr. William O’Shaughnessy introduced cannabis to Western medicine. After that, it was used as one of our primary go-to medicines for more than 200 years.
Its freedom has been controversial for decades. Unlike the freedom enjoyed by ginseng, ginkgo, echinacea, and St. John’s wort, cannabis has been controlled because it causes psychoactive effects.
When used medicinally, cannabis can be a treatment option for a wide range of conditions and symptoms. It used to be illegal in the United States, but lately, more and more states are decriminalizing it.
Here are five potential medical uses for cannabis:
1. Pain relief: Cannabis has long been used as a pain reliever, and some evidence suggests that it may be effective for reducing chronic pain. A 2018 review of studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that cannabis use was associated with statistically significant reductions in chronic pain.
However, there are also risks associated with cannabis use, including the potential for addiction, impaired driving, and other negative health effects. If you have chronic pain you should speak with your doctor before considering cannabis as a treatment option.
2. Anxiety and depression relief: Cannabis may hold potential as a treatment for anxiety and depression. A 2019 study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry found that cannabis use was associated with significant reductions in symptoms of anxiety and depression. However, I just want to note that cannabis may have negative effects on your mental health, including increased anxiety and paranoia, and may not be suitable for everyone. It’s a very individual thing.
3. Nausea and vomiting relief: Medical cannabis has been shown to be effective for reducing nausea and vomiting in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, at least according to a 2018 review of data published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.
4. Neurological disorder relief: Medical cannabis has also been investigated for its potential benefits for neurological disorders such as epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. Seizure control is one critical area of research that focuses on cannabis benefits.
5. Sleep aid: Cannabis may also have the potential as a sleep aid for people with insomnia. The downside of that is sometimes there is daytime sleepiness and impaired driving associated with nighttime use. Again, the individual response comes into play. Some people process cannabis very slowly.
If you’re considering medical cannabis, you should speak with a doctor that is registered with the state to treat you and prescribe it. I do not recommend street dealers. I want to caution you that there are adverse events possible if you use too much, misuse it, or even if you are allergic to it. While rare, contamination is possible too.
Once prescribed, you should always follow recommended dosing guidelines and regulations. I have a longer version of this article posted on my website, suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.