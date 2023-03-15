Today’s article is about the health benefits of salsa, a popular condiment made from tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices.
Salsa is a powerhouse of nutrition that can help improve your overall health and well-being. It is a low-calorie and low-fat condiment that is rich in vitamins A and C, which are essential for maintaining a healthy immune system.
What’s more, salsa contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may help protect against certain types of cancer. The ingredients in salsa also have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.
Here’s a list of the seven basic ingredients needed to make salsa, and their health benefits:
1. Tomatoes – These are a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants like lycopene, which have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers.
2. Onions – Onions contain antioxidants and sulfur compounds that may help lower blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and improve heart health.
3. Jalapeño peppers – Chili peppers like jalapeño or Serrano contain capsaicin, which may help boost metabolism, reduce inflammation, and improve digestive health.
4. Cilantro – Cilantro is rich in antioxidants and has been shown to have antibacterial properties. It may also help lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Scroll below to see more health benefits of cilantro.
5. Garlic – Garlic has been shown to have dozens of potential health benefits, including reducing blood pressure, improving cholesterol ratios, boosting immune function, and helping with both H. pylori and methane-dominant SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth).
6. Lime juice – Lime juice is a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants, which may help boost immune function and reduce inflammation.
7. Salt – While too much salt can be harmful, a moderate amount of salt is important for proper bodily function. It helps regulate fluid balance, muscle function, and nerve function.
One of the key ingredients in salsa, peppers, contains capsaicin, a compound that has been shown to have pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects. This means that salsa can add flavor to your meals and help manage pain and inflammation.
Salsa is an excellent option for those looking to manage their weight too. It is a low-calorie condiment that can help you feel full for longer, which may reduce your overall calorie intake. Moreover, it is a healthier alternative to high-sugar or high-sodium condiments such as ketchup, mayonnaise, or barbecue sauce.
Whether you’re using it as a dip for vegetables, a topping for grilled chicken or fish, or adding it to salads and soups, this Mexican favorite is a versatile and delicious condiment that can provide numerous health benefits.
In conclusion, if you’re looking for a delicious and nutritious condiment, look no further than salsa. Its nutrient-packed ingredients and anti-inflammatory properties make it a great addition to any healthy diet. So, make sure to add some salsa to your next meal and enjoy all the health benefits it has to offer.
I have a longer version of this article and a recipe. To read that, please visit my website, suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.