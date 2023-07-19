I used to have hypothyroidism about 15 years ago, and I fixed myself. Ever since, I’ve been OK. It dawned on me today while talking with a neighbor that she actually has hypothyroidism too, but her lab tests are considered normal for the most part. So today, let’s dive into the remarkable thyroid gland. It’s a small but powerful player in our overall health.
Located just below the Adam’s apple and resembling a butterfly, the thyroid gland measures only about two inches in length but carries significant responsibilities. It acts as a conductor, harmonizing various bodily functions and regulating your metabolism. It helps you feel warm and plays a role in hair and nail growth. If you have hypothyroidism, you will not be able to lose weight no matter how hard you try.
Named for its shield-like shape, the thyroid gland was studied and described in medical literature for centuries. It wasn’t until the late 19th century that its role in metabolism was confirmed. The thyroid gland secretes hormones like Triiodothyronine (T3), Thyroxine (T4), and Calcitonin.
T3 and T4 control our metabolic rate, influencing everything from heart rate to calorie burning. If you often feel cold, you may be low in thyroid hormone. When these hormones are balanced, we feel energetic, our metabolism functions optimally, and our hair, eyebrows, and nails grow beautifully. Imbalances can lead to conditions like hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.
Worse, if left untreated, hypothyroidism may contribute to OCD, depression, anxiety and brain fog. These conditions will get treated with psychiatric medications instead of what’s really needed, natural thyroid hormone replacement!
The thyroid gland is part of the larger endocrine system, closely coordinated by the hypothalamus and pituitary gland. Together, they form the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis, which maintains thyroid hormone levels. Disruptions to this axis can result in thyroid disorders.
Hypothyroidism, characterized by reduced thyroid function, can cause fatigue, weight gain, and feeling cold. Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, results from the overproduction of thyroid hormone and may lead to rapid heart rate, weight loss, and feeling hot. Trouble is that a TSH lab test won’t usually detect this. I can tell you exactly what tests with resources provided at my website suzycohen.com.
Understanding the thyroid gland’s anatomy and function is crucial for managing all sorts of signs and symptoms in your body. As a thyroid thriver, I’ve become a bit of a warrior to help others find the root cause of their problems when lab tests don’t! You probably know about my best-selling book on Amazon called “Thyroid Healthy” which is intended to help you navigate this condition and find appropriate treatment.
In conclusion, the thyroid gland is a small but essential part of our body. Its optimal function contributes to our overall well-being. So let’s take care of this little butterfly-shaped powerhouse in our neck and appreciate its tireless efforts in keeping us at our best.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.