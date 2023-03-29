As I get older I notice that all the things my mother told me would happen are indeed coming true. And oh, I am so my mother’s daughter. This is a fact I am very proud of.

For instance, my mom once told me that time would get shorter as I got older. I flippantly told her, “Mom, time is a constant, it doesn’t change, only people do.” Well, you know either I am getting slower than molasses or time has sped up. Those who really know me, know that I am not slowing down. Lol.

