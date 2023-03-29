As I get older I notice that all the things my mother told me would happen are indeed coming true. And oh, I am so my mother’s daughter. This is a fact I am very proud of.
For instance, my mom once told me that time would get shorter as I got older. I flippantly told her, “Mom, time is a constant, it doesn’t change, only people do.” Well, you know either I am getting slower than molasses or time has sped up. Those who really know me, know that I am not slowing down. Lol.
My mom, who ran our business, decided that we needed a professional cleaner for the office and her home. I thought that was just a big waste of money. I tried to convince her not to waste the money (because I had to help pay for it). I tried to reason with her that we could do it ourselves. I just couldn’t understand why she needed a house cleaner … geez! She won. I followed in her footsteps and have cleaners for both. It just took me a few years to figure out the benefits.
My mom was also a person who appreciated the finer things in life if they were simple – simple to use and simple to enjoy. Just simple. She did not want to fuss or be frustrated with products. She wanted one remote for the TV. She wanted a phone to be a phone. She didn’t want to make cards on the computer. She wanted to be able to walk into a store and buy the card and without traveling a city block to get there. Simple. Good and simple.
While I am my mother’s daughter, I have discovered I must have a ton of “cousins” out there who have the same mentality. More and more my patients want simple. They want hearing instruments that they can put on and just have them work. Hearing instruments that are innovative and produce better speech understanding in their specific environments. They want hearing instruments that work. Plain and simple.
Starkey hearing instruments provides the most innovation in modern history. They have spent millions in research, development and training. Their hearing instruments utilize Artificial Intelligence sensors, sound processors, and gyroscopes. Why? Because these components make the hearing instruments reproduce sounds and speech seamlessly. They make even the noisiest situations enjoyable. Speech simply becomes the main signal even though you may be in a loud restaurant.
The artificial intelligence sensors constantly are monitoring and learning the different speech patterns that you encounter everyday, all day. They are smart devices that learn and adapt to your ever changing listening needs. The sound processors automatically separate all the different sounds in your environment and align them together in perfect fusion. The gyroscopes determine your head position, thus telling the artificial intelligence sensors who you are looking at and trying to understand.
What does this mean? It means simple. Hearing made simple. Speech understanding made simple. Remember when you didn’t have to think about hearing and understanding? Remember when you could go hang with your friends at a restaurant and you didn’t even give it a passing thought as to whether or not you would be able to understand? Remember when socializing wasn’t exhausting? Remember when communication was just … simple.
That is what truly innovative technology does. It makes life simple.
If you are frustrated with your hearing then it is time to step up into the best hearing of your life. Starkey Hearing Technologies continues to be the innovative leader in hearing instrument solutions. Call 863-385-397 today for your appointment. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.