“The first instrument we learn to play is the body,” according to Yehudi Menuhin, a 1900s American-born violinist considered to be one of the greatest in the 20th Century. Menuhin emphasizes that with “unflagging patience we refine and animate every cell, unlocking and liberating capacities otherwise condemned to frustration.” How does Menuhin’s philosophy apply to yoga and health? Menuhin’s philosophy is based on 15 years of yoga practice.
“One of the strongest attitudes in life correspond to a physical counterpart in the body,” says Menuhin, derived from his expertise in musical composition refining his thinking to practical application in the body. “One of the most fundamental attitudes in life have a physical counterpart in the body beginning with the comparison and criticism of our alignment, the left and right side of the body to a degree at which finer adjustments are feasible with strength of Will, causing us to start by stretching the body from the toes to the top of the head.”
“Tenacity” is gained with focused attention while stretching or lengthening the body in various Yoga postures as calmness prevails in the body from quiet, consistent breathing and expansion of the lungs for several minutes at a time with each movement.
These types of discriminatory postures are simple but may be difficult to execute at first launch. Thus, tenacity and patience are necessary to give the mind and body time to learn and adapt. When the body is tight, especially behind the knees, circulation of oxygenated blood is restricted and standing straight affected.
Begin these alignments to release tension in the legs, back and arms, massaging the lower back with lengthened abdominals. Check your posture in a mirror. Is the body profile straight from head to toe? Or do the knees buckle when we stand and walk? Standing flat against a wall, press the entire legs back while deeply breathing and lengthening upward to alleviate pain in the lower extremities.
Practice walking away from the wall keeping the posture just as straight as when supported by the wall. While initiating this Yoga practice, keep the body calm and quiet, expand the lungs and hold the posture walking for several breaths. Now you are performing Menuhin’s Yoga practice with patience.
Another great lengthening posture with emphasis on the lower extremities uses a belt. Stand against the wall and put a strap around the ball of one foot, the other hand flat against the wall. Slowly raise the leg with the strap, keeping it long. If a bend prevents much height, just be aware of the present limitation and continue to practice with patience.
In a larger sense, think of continuity of practice with a sense of rhythm with each inhale and exhalation, cycling through several waves of motion, generating “vibratory frequency.” This frequency of vibration is measured in Hertz, related to movements made each second.” To uncomplicate this science, let the mind focus on slow moment in each second and let the mind guide the body to relieve stress by slowing down, concentrating, holding postures though several breaths.
Now your body is a melodious instrument to behold the Beauty of renewed Life.