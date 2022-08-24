When we think of sound many of us naturally go to something that has given us good thoughts or memories. Maybe it is a favorite song. Maybe it’s the splash of water because you think of a great day of fishing. Maybe it is a gun shot because you are an avid hunter … the list and possibilities are endless. Sound affects us all differently. Sounds affect us cognitively, physiologically, behaviorally and psychologically. Listen to your environment. Music is the most powerful sound that we listen to.

Most people identify music or a specific sound in just a couple of seconds. Sound is good for our health. Can you imagine sitting in quiet? Close your eyes and listen ... what do you hear?

