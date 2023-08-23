Hello brainiacs. Today my article takes a deep dive into our noggins. If you’ve been curious about the world inside your head (and I’m not just talking about your favorite song stuck on repeat), then strap in.
A few years ago, scientists discovered a way that the brain washes itself. It’s called the glymphatic system. Here’s a simple analogy to describe your glymphatic system and how it functions:
Imagine you’ve hosted a party in your house (the brain). After the party, there’s trash everywhere – empty cups, plates, leftover food, etc. (equivalent to brain waste like amyloid-beta). If left unattended, the trash might attract pests and create a foul smell.
The glymphatic system acts like a cleaning crew that comes in to restore order and cleanliness to the house. When this cleaning system doesn’t work efficiently, debris accumulates and you get brain fog, memory problems, neurological diseases, and neurotransmitter problems.
The balance with dopamine, epinephrine, norepinephrine, serotonin, melatonin, and others goes awry and mood is affected. Mental health issues can arise. And doctors can’t yet measure levels of neurotransmitters, creating a challenge to restoring balance.
Luckily, we have the glymphatic system. It’s not an organ, it’s a specialized network of cells and pathways that work together to shower off your brain. Life would be so much better if the glymphatic system worked 24/7 and was more efficient but we’re only human. We can only handle so many toxins, additives, pollutants, and cellular debris before we tilt to an unhealthy state.
To be complete, I should give honorable mention to our microglia cells, which are part of our immune system and act as our first responders. They’re always looking out for threats, and when they see any, they signal the cavalry in the form of cytokines. When the microglia are overworked, overused, infected, harmed or insufficient in numbers, chaos ensues in the form of depression, insomnia, anxiety, bipolar, OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), ADHD, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
In conclusion, the glymphatic system is a relatively recent discovery in the realm of neuroscience and it helps clean up the brain. So does your microglia, which is part of your immune system. Cleaning up is a good thing because we know toxins do actually get into the brain because today we know that our blood-brain barrier is permeable. We used to think it could stop the entry of toxins, but that’s so.
The things we want the glymphatic system to wash up are too many to name here. But a few include protein fragments like amyloid-beta that are implicated in Alzheimer’s, tau proteins, Lewy bodies, and other toxins associated with mental health disorders. If you’d like more information on the topic of brain “housekeeping,” I have a longer version of this article at suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.