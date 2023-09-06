Paper towels are a household staple. You wipe your counters with them, dry your hands, and maybe even pat your freshly washed lettuce like I do. But have you ever paused and pondered over what’s lurking within those white sheets? The answers might surprise you.

Firstly, let’s talk about how they feel. Ever noticed the luxurious softness of VIVA compared to the rugged strength of Bounty? It’s no coincidence. Companies prioritize certain qualities over others. The tactile difference between brands can be attributed to the type of trees used for pulp – ironically hardwood trees like oak produce softer paper, while softwood trees like pine produce a more robust paper towel that makes for a great “picker-upper!”

