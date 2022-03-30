Change of Pace is a non-profit daytime activity center for adults with Alzheimer’s or related dementias who live at home but need constant supervision. Change of Pace offers many benefits to the client: a safe, structured environment, a variety of planned activities to stimulate their minds and keep them active, socialization opportunities with those of like minds and nutritious meals. When we opened Change of Pace, we focused on helping the caregiver, however, it didn’t take long to realize that the client benefited just as much if not more.
I have been asked what brought me to Change of Pace and honestly, I have to say that the concept intrigued me because my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the early ‘90s and we had no clue what to do. We just knew that she was not able to remember like she used to, and she could no longer live by herself, so I wanted to help other caregivers through their journey. Aside from the daycare center, Change of Pace also has support groups to help the caregivers.
My mother, because she was retired, became my grandmother’s caregiver. My mother was not the most patient and she would get frustrated with Grandma; I would help take care of Grandma as much as I could. One of the things that used to drive my mother crazy was that my grandmother would read the newspaper to her each morning … my mom would say to her “I will read it when you are done.” I asked my mom what difference it made if she reads it out loud or not; her reply was, “none, I just don’t want her to do it.”
Another incident was that my grandmother loved to work in her yard. She used a push mower until about a year before she passed. Once she stopped, she still had the desire to be outside, even if it was to just walk around in the yard. My mom walked from room to room to watch her just in case something happened.
We learned from many of our mistakes, but it would have been so much easier to attend a support group.
Jean Maas and Ellen McKissock are two of the ladies who were instrumental in starting Change of Pace, and facilitated the support group on Thursday afternoons. They met with me to inform me of why we needed to open Change of Pace. The first thing they told me was that 67% of caregivers pass away before their loved one does, or another way to say that is, 7 in 10 caregivers pass away before the person they are caring for. I have since learned that caregiver stress is very real. Caregivers fail to take care of themselves because the one they are caring for requires more attention and help. Many loved ones do not want their caregiver to be out of their sight. Caregivers are asked the same questions over and over. Simple tasks such as doing dishes can be interrupted numerous times because of questions that have to be asked or maybe it is because they just need them to be sitting with them.
In Highlands County there are more than 4,000 people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s alone, that does not include the other dementias. Being a part of a support group helps the caregiver to gain the support that they need to better care for their loved one. They realize that they are not on the journey alone. It also helps them with uncommon questions, or it gives them insight into where they are headed. They might not be going through the same thing that someone else in the group is, but they can certainly give help to others with where they have been.
Change of Pace offers four support groups that meet weekly: Mondays we have a group that meets in Hardee County at Oak Grove Baptist Church at 10 a.m., and in Sebring at Sebring Christian Church at 6 p.m., Tuesdays we meet in Lake Placid at Memorial United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. and Thursdays we meet in Sebring at Sebring Christian Church at 1 p.m.
As a facilitator of support groups, I have seen caregivers that come into their first meeting and they are overwhelmed with the tasks at hand and after attending regular meetings they say that if they did not have the group, they do not know where they would be. The groups have helped them to address issues that they didn’t even know they had, some do not return because they do not want to hear the stories that are being told of what “could” happen in their future. I encourage all to attend as much as they can, and not to stress about what “could” happen, because it might never happen to their loved one.
I asked caregivers that attend support group meetings regularly for one word to describe what support group meetings have meant to them … these are the responses: sanity, lifeline, family, de-stresser, laughter, ideas.
Support groups become family, sometimes the only family that they can lean on for help and support.
I encourage you to attend a support group if you are not currently doing so, it just might save your life.