Jackfruit is a tropical fruit commonly found in South America, India, Africa and Asia. It is a superfood based on its incredible vitamin and mineral profile consisting of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6, riboflavin, magnesium, manganese, copper, calcium and potassium as well as fiber, protein and phytochemicals.

Jackfruit, like many other fruits, is a powerful antioxidant. It is used quite frequently due to its antimicrobial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic qualities.

Recommended for you