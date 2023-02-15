Jackfruit is a tropical fruit commonly found in South America, India, Africa and Asia. It is a superfood based on its incredible vitamin and mineral profile consisting of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6, riboflavin, magnesium, manganese, copper, calcium and potassium as well as fiber, protein and phytochemicals.
Jackfruit, like many other fruits, is a powerful antioxidant. It is used quite frequently due to its antimicrobial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic qualities.
The ‘meat’ of the fruit is eaten, but it can also be used topically. Extracts of jackfruit and jackfruit seeds are very high in vitamins C and A. Which reminds me, I have just created a brand new face cream using jackfruit extract. I call it a “sleep mask” and it’s essentially a night cream that heals your skin while you sleep. Gives new meaning to the term beauty sleep. More details are at my website.
Jackfruit extract, when applied to the skin, will improve skin tone and reduce wrinkle formation due to its antioxidant power and collagen formation. It’s been studied for crow’s feet wrinkle reduction.
People have used jackfruit to improve scalp health, too. When the fruit is applied directly to the scalp and allowed to soak in for about 30 minutes (then rinsed off) it seems to help scalp problems. I would recommend you do your applications prior to a shower because things get sticky.
People eat jackfruit because it is good and it’s sustainable. Some people say it tastes like something between pineapple and mango. When cooked as a vegan meat alternative, it takes on the flavor of the spices you use, just like tofu. Jackfruit contains antioxidants that support and boost immune system health and functioning. It also increases white blood cell production. The calcium and magnesium in jackfruit are great for bone health and muscle cramps. Eating jackfruit may help with aches and pains.
Skincare is my interest because I’ve used this extract in one of my formulas. It’s amazing to think you can transform your skin while you sleep but I believe you can. Jackfruit contains vitamin C and antioxidants, which are anti-aging. Vitamin C is vital for collagen production, which you already know helps firm the skin and keep it looking supple and elastic. Not only that, but vitamins A and C also help to repair wounds and aid in sun damage and UVA/UVB rays. This means that inflammation in the skin is reduced, and wrinkles are less likely to form.
What is “Sleeping with Jack” sleep mask? This is my custom face cream formula and I’ve named it “Sleeping with Jack” because it contains jackfruit extract. You apply it at night before bedtime just like any other night cream. It smells fantastic and promotes nighttime repair and renewal to give you soft, wrinkle-free radiant skin. I have more information at suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzy cohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.