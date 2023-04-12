Lemon juice is a natural and versatile ingredient that offers numerous health benefits. In my article today, we will explore some of the many benefits of lemon juice. Most people enjoy a squeeze of lemon in their water and while refreshing, that only provides 1-2 mg of vitamin C.

Lemons are thought to be a cross between the sour orange and a citron — two fruits brought to Europe from other countries. Here are 7 ways it helps you feel better:

