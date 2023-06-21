According to a recent report, the global peptide therapeutics market is projected to reach a staggering $48 billion in just a couple more years. These tiny but mighty molecules hold great potential in treating a variety of health concerns. Practitioners should spend a few minutes researching peptides because they are the next big thing. Let me give you the basics.
I’ve studied peptides for about four years and learned a lot. People are buying them online even though they’re not researchers and physicians. How else do you think we’ve hit $48 billion in sales … it’s not because a few universities did a study on mice.
The world of peptides is relatively new, and their use as “supplements” isn’t yet established. Most peptides are administered by self-injection so if you are needle shy, these will never be an option. Individuals are acquiring and using peptides by buying them online and just YouTubing dosages, creating a “Wild West” scenario. I don’t recommend that.
Here are the most popular peptides to consider and before self-treating please consult your physician:
This peptide is one I’ve mentioned before in other blogs now archived on my website. It’s derived from a naturally occurring protein found in the stomach called “body protection compound.” It can be taken either orally or injected subcutaneously.
It has potential benefits for wound healing, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair properties. Oral vs. injectable administration might be even more effective for stomach problems.
ARA 290 is also known as “EMA401” or “cibinetide” and it is a synthetic peptide that has been studied for its potential anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. I’ve mentioned this before in my article on Small Fiber Neuropathy now archived at my website.
It is derived from the Erythropoietin (EPO) protein, which is involved in red blood cell production. Research on ARA 290 has been primarily focused on neuropathic pain, diabetic neuropathy, and sarcoidosis. It can lead to headaches and hypercoagulability.
This is a patented, synthetic tripeptide designed similarly to human collagen. It’s used for skin elasticity, firmness, and a more youthful appearance. That’s why I put this peptide into Collagen Beauty Peptide Serum. It works both topically and by sub Q injection.
Thymosin Alpha-1 is a synthetic peptide that looks like the natural hormone you secrete from your own thymus gland. It modulates the activity of T-cells and other immune cells. I use it myself. It was quite popular during the pandemic and is thought to help with autoimmune conditions.
5. Thymosin Beta 4 (TB-500)
This one promotes the healing and repair of damaged tissues and is particularly useful for the regeneration of joint and tendon tissues. It stimulates collagen and other essential structural proteins.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.