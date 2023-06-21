According to a recent report, the global peptide therapeutics market is projected to reach a staggering $48 billion in just a couple more years. These tiny but mighty molecules hold great potential in treating a variety of health concerns. Practitioners should spend a few minutes researching peptides because they are the next big thing. Let me give you the basics.

I’ve studied peptides for about four years and learned a lot. People are buying them online even though they’re not researchers and physicians. How else do you think we’ve hit $48 billion in sales … it’s not because a few universities did a study on mice.

Recommended for you