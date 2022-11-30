The holiday music is playing! It is Christmas time! Even the weather agrees. A little cooler temperature helps to get most of us in the mood for the holidays. When we think of the Christmas season we think of a joyous time. It’s the season where getting together with friends and family is planned and enjoyed. Shopping, singing Christmas songs, and listening to the church choir are other activities that most partake in during the season.

With all this activity there is also a lot of auditory stimulation going on! While going shopping on Black Friday the stores bring extra cheer with background music and merriment of shoppers. This day can open your ears in a whole new way. From a thousand cars in the parking lot starting and stoping their engines and locking their doors with every horn beep possible most people are just glad to get into the store. Then there is the clanking and clicking of the shopping carts and people talking to each other and on cell phones about the what they are looking for. Of course, there is always the little ones who are tired and cranky... ready to go home...and shrieking at the top of their lungs! Yep, normal sounds of Christmas.

