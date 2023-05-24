“Vibratory frequency is based on the premise that everything in the cosmos, including humans, consists of vibrations” (Yogatribes.com.blog, “Yoga of Sound and Vibrations,” Aug. 26, 2019, Jewel H. Lee). Yoga practice includes mantras or sound vibrations to calm the mind, which is termed “Nada Yoga” or meditation through sound. Instrumental music played throughout the yoga class is part of the Nada Yoga philosophy to let go of tension and anxiety through the harmonious vibration of melodious music, sitting with crossed legs on the yoga mat, eyes closed while deeply breathing.
Yoga classes begin and end in peaceful harmony with quiet music just as the yoga practitioners presented on stage at the first Sebring Health and Fitness Convention in March 2023.
The emphasis in yoga is upon aligning the body straight with an erect spine and head centered upon the shoulders. Proper posture is necessary when sitting, because the simple act of distributing body weight and having it held up by the spine, contributes to balance. When standing and walking, deep breathing distributes oxygenated blood throughout the body. You can feel the warmth of oxygen flowing up the spine then circulating throughout the body. Breathing slowly and deeply awakens the nervous system, and its five or six thousand miles of nerve currents increases oxygen flow throughout, then exhales toxins. The spine generates energy to all parts of the body, which is the power of the spine. The body becomes alive and purified. Simply sitting in this state of awakened consciousness increases awareness at a deep healing level within the body.
Beginning the yoga class from this state of calmness induces the mind, body and emotions to rise to a higher vibratory frequency than when first sitting down on the blanket with legs folded and arms resting on the thighs. By deeply breathing, conscious awareness sinks inward and awakens the body. This is the beginning of yoga meditation.
When all thoughts of the world are released, the mind and body are more prepared to come into a calm state of awareness. Through this quiet meditation at the beginning and end of a yoga class, an awakening harmonious synchronicity rises to the surface.
Come to the Shield Medical yoga classes, Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m., to discover a harmonious vibratory frequency through your own yoga practice and take it with you into the world.