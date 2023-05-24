Yoga practitioners

Yoga practitioners in pose at Shield Medical are, from left, Joyce Shafer, Martha Workman, Tamra Shafer and Cynthia Buckwalter.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

“Vibratory frequency is based on the premise that everything in the cosmos, including humans, consists of vibrations” (Yogatribes.com.blog, “Yoga of Sound and Vibrations,” Aug. 26, 2019, Jewel H. Lee). Yoga practice includes mantras or sound vibrations to calm the mind, which is termed “Nada Yoga” or meditation through sound. Instrumental music played throughout the yoga class is part of the Nada Yoga philosophy to let go of tension and anxiety through the harmonious vibration of melodious music, sitting with crossed legs on the yoga mat, eyes closed while deeply breathing.

Yoga classes begin and end in peaceful harmony with quiet music just as the yoga practitioners presented on stage at the first Sebring Health and Fitness Convention in March 2023.

Recommended for you